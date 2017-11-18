Demand for pasture-raised turkeys keeps Meadowhawk Farm busy

Police are on a manhunt for two suspects they believe are involved in an East Liverpool shooting early Sunday morning.More >>
Ohio House Representatives Michele Lepore-Hagan and John Boccieri released a statement concerning the legality of the Youngstown Plan on Sunday afternoon. Their comments come after a story in Sunday's Vindicator, where reporter Amanda Tonoli reported Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip was a paid consultant for a company that conducted public business with the school district.More >>
Authorities in Pennsylvania say a police officer was shot and killed while making a traffic stop and a search is underway for the gunman.More >>
When you think about a senior center you expect the employees to take care of the residents, but that relationship can go both ways. A special bond at Sunrise Senior Living in Poland is making a difference.More >>
Honda is recalling close to one million of its Odyssey minivans worldwide.More >>
Officials say more than 1.5 million free needles have been handed out to 3,000 drug users in Columbus as health advocates work to stop the spread of HIV and other infectious diseases.More >>
Authorities in Pennsylvania say a police officer was shot and killed while making a traffic stop and a search is underway for the gunman.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent in October but remained higher than the national rate.More >>
A Pennsylvania judge has leveled harsh criticism at state police over the agency's attempt to shut down a grand jury looking into how it investigates shootings by on-duty troopers.More >>
A massive fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania injured at least 20 people and forced dozens more, many of whom were unable to walk, into the cold night air.More >>
A spokesman says former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin, Texas.More >>
Officials say a Pennsylvania woman may have died after coming into contact with drugs while trying to clean up from her son's suspected overdose.More >>
The Ohio county that includes Cleveland is considering installing license plate scanners at intersections to help police find vehicles used during crimes. Cleveland.com reports the Cuyahoga County Council expects to spend nearly $900,000 to install 18 cameras at locations throughout the county. The cameras are capable of taking one photo per second of vehicles traveling at speeds of up to 100 mph. The images are loaded into a searchable database. Alerts are sent to a command center ...More >>
Philadelphia police say a pregnant woman was shot by her neighbor the day before her due date.More >>
Authorities say one man was killed and a woman seriously injured after they were electrocuted while trimming trees in Ohio.More >>
