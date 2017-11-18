Demand for pasture-raised turkeys keeps Meadowhawk Farm busy

Ten years ago, the couple that runs Meadowhawk Farm in Champion decided to sell some turkeys just before Thanksgiving. It didn't take long for word to spread.

When Ferenc and Chantelle de Szalay first started out, they had no plans for a side business. They just thought it might be fun and they freely admit there was a bit of a learning curve.

"The first year we raised turkeys for our family, we didn't realize how fast they grew," said Ferenc de Szalay. "We couldn't put it in our oven."

They raised six that first summer, enough for a handful of family meals for them and a couple friends. But it didn't take long for one friend to tell another and before they knew it, they were getting requests.

"We had a colleague ask, 'oh well if you're raising five you can raise six.' And then six became seven. And then all of a sudden it became ten, and the next thing we knew we have 100," said Chantelle Carroll-de Szalay.

"It kind of sneaks up on you, right?" said Ferenc. "Every year we're selling about 10-15 percent more than the year before."

This year, the number's at 100. They are selling two varieties: Broad-Breasted Bronze and Heritage.

"The Heritage turkeys have been developed back in the 1800's. Those were originally developed by cross-breeding European domesticated turkeys with American wild turkeys," said Ferenc.

"They take a lot longer. Takes close to 6-7 months to actually get them raised before they're ready for the table," said Chantelle.

Once the birds pick an area clean, they physically move the area they're in. So they've been all over the place the last few months, and they say you can taste the difference.

"The texture is much more complex and you get that flavor because they've had so much time to actually to mature and with that, that's a really big taste difference," said Chantelle.

You'll pay a little more for it: $3.50 per pound for the broad-breasted bronze and $4.50 per pound for Heritage, but it's a different market for pasture-raised birds.

"We obviously are interested in the best quality food, not the cheapest food. We are not at all trying to compete with the turkeys that are sold in the supermarket," said Ferenc.

The proof is in the list of customers that keep coming back every year for a local option that this Thursday will end up on dinner tables across the Valley.

They sell out every year, but as of Saturday morning they still have a handful that aren't spoken for. If you're interested, you can find Meadowhawk Farm on Facebook to get in touch.