Troopers release names of men involved in fatal Canfield crash

One man is dead after an accident on U.S. Route 62 in Canfield.

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 21 News that Ryan Lanzo was killed following the crash around 3 A.M. Saturday. According to troopers, Lanzo was with Michael Malvasi in a white Mercedes Benz SUV going west on Route 62 when it failed to negotiate a curve.

The SUV then drove off of the right side of the road, hit a tree and overturned.

Lanzo was taken to St. Elizabeth's in Austintown by a third party, where he was pronounced dead, according to troopers.

Authorities tell 21 News they're still trying to determine who was driving at the time.

The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Ohio Investigative Unit.