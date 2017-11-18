New guidelines for monitoring high blood pressure

New health guidelines could mean you might have high blood pressure.

The American Heart Association is lowering the recommended target blood pressure from 140 over 90, to 130 over 80.

Under the new guidelines, nearly half of American adults will be designated as having high blood pressures.

Experts say it's important to treat blood pressure early.

"Hypertension is considered to be a silent killer, It really causes no symptoms until organ damage starts to happen," Dr. Jessica Handel said, family medicine physician with Mercy Health.

Easy ways to get your blood pressure in check include maintaining a healthy diet, regular exercise and getting enough sleep. Dr. Handel also recommends to watch your salt in-take.

Dr. Handel says recent studies suggest that patients who maintain their blood pressure within the130 over 80 range see more health benefits.

"It's a wake up call for all of us get out there and get our blood pressures checked a little bit more frequently," she said.

Contributors to high blood pressure include stress, not getting enough sleep, diet and excess intake of alcohol and tobacco.

Dr. Handel suggests maintaining a healthy diet with limits on your salt and caffeine intake. She says energy drinks are another culprit with ingredients that you need to monitor.

"A lot of them contain caffeine and other stimulants and those are known to increase blood pressure," she said.