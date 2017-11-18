Youngstown crash sends three to hospital

Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash on Belmont Avenue and Gypsy Lane in Youngstown Saturday evening.

Three people were injured in the crash and have been sent by ambulance to a nearby hospital.

When 21 News arrived, police said they were not closing the road but they were redirecting traffic through the BP gas station.

Authorities are working to find the cause of the accident.

This is a developing story. Stick with 21 News for the latest details as they become available.