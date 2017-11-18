Saturday's rain will be followed by a chance for Sunday snow

After a rainy Saturday night, Sunday will start out much chillier. Sunday's high temperatures will only reach the upper 30's. With the chillier temperatures and northwest winds, some of the norther parts of the Valley could see some lake effect snow showers.

The snowfall will be very localized. Some areas in Northern Trumbull county could see 1-2", whereas spots south of Youngstown may only see flurries.

The remainder of the week will be mostly dry, with more mild temperatures on Tuesday, as highs climb near 50.

The week will feature a mix of sun and clouds.

Thanksgiving is expected to be mostly cloudy and dry with high temperatures around 40.