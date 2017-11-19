Honda recalls Odyssey minivans

Honda is recalling close to one million of its Odyssey minivans worldwide.

The company claims the second-row seats of the 2011 through 2017 models may tip forward if not properly hatched after adjusting or reinstalling the seats.

Honda says it has received 46 reports of minor injuries related to the issue.



The company says is working on a way to repair the issue and will notify owners when one is available. It will be free.

Until then, Honda has put instructions for properly latching the seat on its website.