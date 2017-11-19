Special bond at Poland Senior Living jump starts new career

President Donald Trump says the NFL should suspend Marshawn Lynch, a football player for the Oakland Raiders.More >>
Emotional outbursts filled the courtroom as a Mahoning County Judge has sentenced a 19-year-old to prison, after pleading guilty to charges from a deadly 2014 robbery.More >>
Warren police say a 20-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to have sex with an underage girl.More >>
The search continued Monday for two suspects connected to the weekend shooting of a woman in East Liverpool.More >>
The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are still trying to determine why no one involved in a deadly crash on Route 62 in Canfield over the weekend called emergency responders.More >>
Ohio's Bureau of Criminal Investigations is asking for people around the state to identify a man who was killed more than three decades ago.More >>
A southwestern Ohio school district wants its board and administrators to be dismissed from a lawsuit filed by parents who say their 13-year-old daughter killed herself after being bullied.More >>
A convicted killer in an Ohio prison claims in a federal lawsuit that his civil rights have been violated by the repeated cutting of his dreadlocks.More >>
Attorneys are ready to resume their defense of an Ohio homeowner and his nephew charged in a 2015 house arson that resulted in a firefighter's death.More >>
An Ohio businessman says he engaged in a wild shootout following an attempted robbery at his cellphone store.More >>
NORWOOD, Ohio (AP) - Police say two people have been hospitalized after an explosion in an Ohio backyard.More >>
Officials say more than 1.5 million free needles have been handed out to 3,000 drug users in Columbus as health advocates work to stop the spread of HIV and other infectious diseases.More >>
State officials say Ohio's unemployment rate dropped to 5.1 percent in October but remained higher than the national rate.More >>
A Pennsylvania judge has leveled harsh criticism at state police over the agency's attempt to shut down a grand jury looking into how it investigates shootings by on-duty troopers.More >>
A massive fire at a senior living community in Pennsylvania injured at least 20 people and forced dozens more, many of whom were unable to walk, into the cold night air.More >>
A spokesman says former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge is in critical condition after undergoing an emergency heart procedure at a hospital in Austin, Texas.More >>
