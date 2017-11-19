Pennsylvania football playoff pairings - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pennsylvania football playoff pairings

Posted: Updated:
HARRISBURG, Pa. -

 Playoff pairings in Pennsylvania have been released for quarterfinal games.

 Here are the match-ups for the remaining local teams:
           
CLASS 1A
Farrell vs. Ridgeway
Friday - Clarion University  7:00 pm

CLASS 2A
Wilmington vs. Clarion
Saturday - Clarion University  1:00 pm

CLASS 3A
Sharon vs. Forest Hills
Saturday - Penns Manor High School - 1:00 pm

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms