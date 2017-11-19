Pennsylvania football playoff pairings

Jae'Sean Tate made all 10 of his shots from the floor and had a career-high 24 points to lead Ohio State to a 80-55 win against Northeastern on Sunday.More >>
Kelsey Mitchell scored 27 points to lead No. 9 Ohio State to an 85-76 victory over Washington on Sunday.More >>
Artem Anisimov scored a power-play goal in the third period, and the Chicago Blackhawks continued their winning streak against the Pittsburgh Penguins with a 2-1 victory on Saturday night.More >>
