Penguins host Valparaiso & Butler in non-league games

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The Youngstown State football team will host Valparaiso and Butler in 2018 as part of their non-league schedule.

21 Sports has learned the Penguins will host Valparaiso on September 1, travel to West Virginia September 8, then host Butler on September 15th.

The Penguins will then have a bye week September 22 before opening up Missouri Valley Conference play September 29th.

