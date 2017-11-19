State representatives release statement concerning Youngstown Plan, Mohip

Ohio House Representatives Michele Lepore-Hagan and John Boccieri released a statement concerning the legality of the Youngstown Plan on Sunday afternoon.

Their comments come after a story in Sunday's Vindicator, where reporter Amanda Tonoli reported Youngstown City School District CEO Krish Mohip was a paid consultant for a company that conducted public business with the school district.

Lepore-Hagan and Boccieri said the Youngstown Plan enacted under House Bill 70 in 2015 that required a CEO be appointed to run public schools made it difficult for taxpayers to hold said CEO accountable. The law also diminished the role of the publically elected school board.

The statement said privatizing local schools gives the CEO full control of the school, from approving agreements with private vendors to writing lesson plans for the students.

Mohip's total control of the school is what The Vindicator report addressed, confirming that the Youngstown City School District paid $261,914 to Curriculum Associates, a partner company of the Education Research & Development Institute where Mohip was a paid consultant at as recently as August.

Mohip told The Vindicator he wasn't aware that Curriculum Associates program is an Education Research & Development Institute partner.