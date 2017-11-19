Sunshine this week following Sunday's snowfall

Any Sunday evening snow will taper off, and Monday will start off dry and chilly. Clouds will decrease throughout the day, and Monday will feature a generous amount of sunshine.

The rest of the week will be dominated by a mix of sun and clouds. There will not be another significant chance for precipitation until the weekend, when the chance for rain and snow returns on Saturday night into Sunday.

Temperatures will be fairly chilly this week. Aside from Tuesday, which may push 50 degrees, high temperatures will be in the upper 30's and low 40's, with lows in the 20's and 30's.