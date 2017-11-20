1 dead after crash in Neshannock Township - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

1 dead after crash in Neshannock Township

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
NESHANNOCK TWP., Lawrence Co. Pa. -

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one woman Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened on Interstate 376 near Mitchell Road just after 3 p.m.

Authorities say both drivers were travelling east, when one of the drivers lost control of the car and crashed into the other car.

The second car struck a guard rail and a tree. Both the driver and passenger in the second car were sent to the hospital, according to the police report. 

Investigators say 80-year-old Donna Nelson died at the hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash.

