1 dead after crash in Neshannock Township

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a crash that claimed the life of one woman Sunday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened on Interstate 376 near Mitchell Road just after 3 p.m.

Authorities say both drivers were travelling east, when one of the drivers lost control of the car and crashed into the other car.

The second car struck a guard rail and a tree. Both the driver and passenger in the second car were sent to the hospital, according to the police report.

Investigators say 80-year-old Donna Nelson died at the hospital.

Police are still investigating the crash.