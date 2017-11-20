Stolen pickup truck crashes during chase in Youngstown

A Youngstown man accused of leading a state trooper on a chase through the city's South Side is in the Mahoning County Jail.

A trooper from the Ohio State Highway Patrol spotted a truck speeding on South Avenue just after midnight early Monday.

The trooper also discovered that the pickup had been stolen from Boardman about two weeks ago.

The attempted traffic stop turned into a chase along city streets until the truck struck a tree nearly East Dewey Avenue and Erie Street.

Two passengers jumped out of the car and ran away.

The driver, 28-year-old Marquis Hudson of Youngstown was not injured.

Hudson has been charged with operating a vehicle under the influence, failure to comply with the order of police, receiving stolen property, and driving with a suspended license.