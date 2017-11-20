Police: Businessman shoots at would-be robbers

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) - An Ohio businessman says he engaged in a wild shootout following an attempted robbery at his cellphone store.

Adam Seaton says he was nearby when he received a notification from the security system at his Fix or Cell Now store in Dayton early Sunday morning. He arrived at the store to find two suspects running away.

Seaton says one of the suspects pulled out a weapon. Police records show the store owner picked up an AK-47 from his car and began firing at the men.

Police say Seaton then followed the men in his car as they drove away in a truck. Seaton says he ended the pursuit after the suspects began firing shots at his vehicle.

Seaton says this is the fourth time his store has been broken into.

