Flu shot clinic in Austintown today

No appointment is needed for today's flu shot clinic at the Mahoning County District Board of Health.

The clinic is scheduled for today, November 20, 2017, from Noon until 6:00 pm at the Mahoning County District Board of Health, 50 Westchester Drive Austintown.

Those interested may just walk in. No appointment is necessary

Who should receive a flu shot?

Everyone 6 months of age and older should get a flu vaccine every season

People at High Risk of Developing Flu-Related Complications:

Children ages six months to two-years-old

Adults 65 years of age and older

Pregnant women and women up to two weeks postpartum

Residents of nursing homes and other long-term care facilities

Individuals with chronic medical conditions such as asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, heart disease, blood disorders, diabetes, kidney, liver, or endocrine disorders, weakened immune systems due to diseases such as cancer, HIV or AIDS, or medications such as chronic steroid use or long-term aspirin use in people younger than 19 years of age.

The district will bill insurance for those who bring insurance cards, driver's license, Medicaid and Medicare cards.

Most private insurances are accepted.

With proof of insurance, the flu vaccine is free.

Without proof of insurance

Ages 6 months and up - Quadrivalent (four flu virus strains) $40.00

Ages 65 years and older - High dose trivalent (three flu virus strains) $55.00

The nasal spray influenza vaccine is not available this year.