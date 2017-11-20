Sentencing today for man who was 16 when arrested for Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Sentencing today for man who was 16 when arrested for Youngstown murder

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Sentencing is scheduled today for a Youngstown man who was only 16-years-old when he gunned down an robbed a man on the city's South Side.

Stashawn Dates, now 19-years-old, pleaded guilty in October to involuntary manslaughter, as well as two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault.

Dates was originally indicted for the murder of 21-year-old Jesse Daviduk of Struthers during a robbery in September 2014.

Daviduk was hospitalized after the shooting but later died.

Although Dates was a juvenile at the time of the crime, authorities decided to try him as an adult.

