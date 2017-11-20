Student charged for Grove City bomb threat

Police say they will charge a 15-year-old girl for a threat that resulted in an evacuation at Grove City High School last week.

The teen, whose name has not been released, will be charged as a juvenile for threatening to use a weapon of mass destruction and disorderly conduct.

Someone found a note in a restroom at Grove City Middle School at around 10 am Thursday.

Police say the note made a reference to blowing up the building.

School officials evacuated the building while a search was conducted using dogs from the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.

Students and staff were allowed to return shortly before 11:30 am after officials decided there was no threat.

The Middle/High School in the Mercer Area School District has been evacuated three times over the past three weeks due to bomb threats.