Caution advised on Valley ramps and bridges

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Drivers in the Valley may want to take an extra measure of precaution during their morning commute.

Ohio Department of Transportation crews are out salting trouble spots, especially ramps and bridges.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that a ramp at I-680 and Meridian Road was ice-covered at around 6:30 am Monday.

