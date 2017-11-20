Family outbursts, screaming as Youngstown teen sentenced to prison for deadly robbery

Emotional outbursts filled the courtroom as a Mahoning County Judge has sentenced a 19-year-old to prison, after pleading guilty to charges from a deadly 2014 robbery.

Stashawn Dates was only 16-years-old when he gunned down an robbed a man on the city's South Side.

On Monday, a judge ordered that Dates will spend at least 21 years in prison for the charges.

During the sentencing, additional deputies had to be called in as Dates' family reacted to the news. Family members began screaming, swearing, and rushing out of the courtroom.

In October, Dates pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter, as well as two counts of aggravated robbery and two counts of felonious assault.

Dates read a statement to the judge before sentencing. "I have younger siblings that have to witness me going to prison. I only hope they learn from my mistake. I don't blame anyone but myself. I take full responsibility for my actions," said Dates.

Investigators say Dates fired the shot that struck Jesse Daviduk, 21, of Struthers last September on Youngstown's South Side.

Authorities say Dates fled the crime scene but was later arrested.

Daviduk was hospitalized after the shooting but later died.

His mother, Sara Daviduk told 21 News, 21 years in prision is not enough for what hapened to her son.

"My baby was 21 years old when they killed him and they knew what they were doing. They shot him right in back of the head. Dead on arrival. We love him a lot and we are never going to see him again!"

Although Dates was a juvenile at the time of the crime, authorities decided to try him as an adult.

Prosecutors say they aren't sure how many years Dates will have to serve until he could be eligible for parole.