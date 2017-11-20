Pymatuning man comes home to burning trailer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pymatuning man comes home to burning trailer

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
PYMATUNING TWP., Pa. -

A Pymatuning Township man credits a smoke alarm for alerting him to a fire that destroyed his mobile home when he got home on Monday.

According to the assistant fire chief, the fire erupted from a space heater at around 10:30 am in a trailer at the Covered Bridge Mobile Home Park on Kidds Mill Road.

Officials say the resident came home to the fire and smoke detectors were going off.

The assistant fire chief said the mobile home is a total loss.

The Red Cross has been called to help provide the victim with shelter, clothing and other needs.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms