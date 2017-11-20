USA Today: Eastwood Mall best Black Friday shopping spot in Ohio

Black Friday shoppers around the Valley have the chance to hit the halls of one of the top picks of malls around the country.

In an article naming the top shopping mall in each state, USA Today named the Eastwood Mall of Niles as Ohio's best shopping mall for Black Friday.

The paper cited the fact that the mall has more than 200 stores and restaurants from which to choose.

Joe Bell, the Director of Communications for the Cafaro Company, said that this "is no surprise to regular visitors to the Eastwood Mall Complex, who've come to regard it as the region's premier destination for shopping, dining, and entertainment."

The Eastwood Mall Complex has been serving the communities of northeast Ohio since 1969 and is one of America's largest shopping complexes.

The Eastwood Mall is looking to make Black Friday shoppers a little more thankful this holiday weekend.

The shopping center doors will open at 6 p.m. and the first 500 people in line at the Food Court entrance will receive SWAG bags filled with discounts and prizes.

The mall will close at 1 a.m. on Friday, then reopen at 6 a.m.

The first 200 people in line on Friday morning will enjoy a Chocolate Rush- each person will get a chocolate bar with a surprise inside: a voucher for a gift card for Eastwood Mall or one of its merchants.

The Grand Prize is a $500 Eastwood Mall Gift Card.