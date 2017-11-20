Columbiana Sheriff looking for food, toy donations Tuesday

Columbiana County residents heading out to finish up their last-minute Thanksgiving shopping will have the chance to help give back to those in need.

The Columbiana County Sheriff's Office is hosting a "Stuff-a-Cruiser" event outside of the Salem Walmart.

The annual donation drive is hoping to collect non-perishable food for the Salvation Army, and unwrapped toys for Akron Children's Hospital.

The cruiser will be outside the store on Tuesday, November 21st from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

This is the fourth year the department has held the "Stuff a Cruiser" event.

