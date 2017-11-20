Canfield OSP: Crash survivor, family member didn't call 911 after deadly crash

The Canfield Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol says they are still trying to determine why no one involved in a deadly crash on Route 62 in Canfield over the weekend called emergency responders.

According to troopers, 27-year-old Michael Malvasi and 23-year-old Ryan Lanzo were in a white Mercedes Benz SUV when it hit a tree and overturned early Saturday morning.

Troopers are not yet releasing any details about who was driving the SUV, but say they failed to negotiate a turn, struck the tree, and then rolled the vehicle over.

Lt. Jerad Sutton of OSP says Lanzo was taken to St. Elizabeth's Emergency and Diagnostic Center in Austintown by a relative of Malvasi.

Lanzo was pronounced dead at the clinic.

Lt. Sutton said that to the best of his knowledge only one 911 call was made- from a woman who passed by the accident.

The woman who made the call to first responders can be heard asking if they had gotten word about a crash. A dispatcher then responds, "Nothing yet."

In the 911 call, the woman also references seeing two vehicles at the scene, however, troopers say only the SUV was involved in the crash.

That 911 recording can be heard here:

At this point, troopers say neither Malvasi nor the relative who took Lanzo to the medical center, called 911 to report the crash.

Lt. Sutton says that part of the crash is still under investigation.

Lt. Sutton also said they are working with the Mahoning County Prosecutor's Office to determine if any charges will be filed, however, it's too early in the investigation at this point to say if charges are expected or not.

The crash is being investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Canfield Post, the Ohio State Highway Patrol Crash Reconstruction Unit and the Ohio Investigative Unit.

An attorney representing Lanzo's family issued a statement to 21 News Monday saying:

"Ryan's parents' Raymond and Deborah Lanzo, would like to thank everyone for their tremendous outpouring of support. The family would ask that their privacy be respected in this difficult time. Further, with regard to the tragic series of events that led to their son's death, it is the family's intention to allow the investigation and legal process to move forward and reserve making any comment until a more appropriate time."

Anyone who saw or heard the crash or has any information about the crash is being asked to call Canfield OSP at 330-533-6866.