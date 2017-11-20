McGlynn takes over Champion football program

LeBron James scored 16 of his 18 points in the first quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers made 11 3-pointers in the first half on the way to a 116-88 rout of the Detroit Pistons on Monday night.More >>
The Youngstown State women's basketball team scored the first 13 points of the game and had 13 different players score in an 86-59 win over Division II opponent Ohio Valley on Monday at Beeghly Center.More >>
Browns defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah needs surgery on his broken right foot and will require up to four months of recovery.More >>
Sergei Bobrovsky made three of his 30 saves on a power play in the final two minutes, and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Monday night for their fourth straight victory.More >>
Chipper Jones, Jim Thome and Omar Vizquel among 19 newcomers on baseball Hall of Fame ballot.More >>
The Champion football program has their new head coach.More >>
The NFL has suspended Pittsburgh Steelers right tackle Marcus Gilbert four games for violating the league's performance-enhancers policy. Gilbert will not appeal.More >>
History-making Pirates second baseman Gift Ngoepe is on the move.More >>
