McGlynn takes over Champion football program

The Champion football program has their new head coach.



Tim McGlynn takes over the Flashes program after being approved by the board of education tonight.

The veteran coach is in his second head coaching job. He guided Jackson Milton for three seasons from 2008 to 2010.

McGlynn was an assistant at Warren Harding the past three seasons and prior to that was an assistant at Lowellville.

Prior to taking the Jackson Milton position, McGlynn was an assistant at Hubbard and Austintown Fitch.

He replaces Nick Wagner who was relieved of his duties following week eight of the regular season.



With Champion filling its void, that leaves Niles, Newton Falls and Lakeview, Pa. with head coaching jobs still open.