Police: Warren man tried to have sex with 15-year-old, lied about his age

Warren police say a 20-year-old man is behind bars after allegedly attempting to have sex with an underage girl.

According to a report, Kevin Gibbs was arrested early Monday morning after police found him, and a 15-year-old girl, inside Gibb's car with their pants down.

Police say when they approached Gibbs' car near the Trumbull Metropolitan Housing Authority's Highland Terrace Apartments, they could see a used condom laying on the ground outside of the car.

Officers say Gibbs told them that he did not have his driver's license with him, but that he was 17-years-old.

In the police report, officers say they became suspicious when Gibbs stated he could provide his Social Security number because most teens can't.

When officers ran the Social Security number, they say they found that Gibbs was 20-years-old.

A police report says that the victim told police she believed Gibbs was 17-years-old.

The vicitm originally told officers that she was 16-years-old, but later admitted that she was actually 15.

Officials say the victim told police that she and Gibbs had tried to have sex, but were "unsuccessful".

Gibbs was booked into the Trumbull County Jail on charges of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.