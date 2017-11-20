A Brief Return of Mild Air

Tuesday will be another tranquil day with a partly to mostly sunny sky. It will turn breezy and milder in the afternoon; temperatures will be a few degrees above average. We expect a cold front to cross the Valley Tuesday night with rain and snow showers heralding the arrival of a colder air mass. Behind the front, temperatures will only rise a few degrees on Wednesday.

Thanksgiving will be another chilly day but at least there will be a good deal of sunshine. As many find their way to area stores on Friday, we expect dry conditions to prevail once again. The holiday weekend will end on a colder note.