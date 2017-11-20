National campaign pushes to power down your phone during the holidays

While you may be enjoying your turkey and all the sides, remember not everyone may be enjoying you using your phone or tablet.

"I think the biggest problem for children these days is to go without their phone or their iPad," said Child Psychologist Dr. David Chiarella.

He adds to ensure your children are prepared for Thanksgiving dinner without their devices, lay out a set of rules especially if your visiting family.

"I think the parents need to, prior to that whole event, practice and rehearse and talk about this with their children. When we go to Aunt Susie's, there's going to be a period of time when you're not going to be able to play with your iPad or play with your phone," Chiarella said.

Chiarella said that in cases where the majority of the guests are adults, it's perfectly acceptable to excuse the children after they eat to use their phones.

Going without your phone around the dinner table isn't anything new, but the concept sparked a national campaign in 2016 called Device Free Dinner.

"Disable anything that is going to distract you and you can tell your kids the same and you can get your kids to draw, you can get them to read books to each other, all of those simple pleasures," said Senior Parenting Editor for Common Sense Media Caroline Knorr.

So this Thanksgiving and holiday season try powering off your phones in order to spend more time with your family and friends.