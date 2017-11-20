Girard mobile home park working to make neighborhood drug-free

The fight to keep drugs out of a Trumbull County neighborhood is part of the plan to clean up the area's overall image.

This year Vintage Village Mobile Home Park has rented out 89 mobile home units with the goal to lease or sell more.

Property Manager Laurie Williams tells 21 News that updates to older units have been made and new units are being added to clean up the overall look of the allotment.

It's all part of property's plan to make it a clean and safe drug-free environment.

"We're not going to put up with it. We want our tenants to feel safe that are already here and we want to continue to have it safe," Williams said.

Williams says suspicious possible drug activity was once a major concern. Since taking over a year ago, she says she's been running thorough background checks on any new tenants moving in.

"I came here five years ago. It was actually a dump and there was trash everywhere, and then you had the people," said Duane Mayle. "Now it's come a long way."

Some neighbors tell 21 News that they now feel safe to walk the streets day or night.

The hope is that this isn't the only movement to take communities back from the epidemic.

"I'm really hoping that it dies down, I really do," said Girard resident Cheryl Canter. "It's getting to be too much."

Liberty police patrol the neighbhorhood and respond to incidents in Vintage Village. The police chief says he's noticed fewer calls to the area so far.