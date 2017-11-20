Trumbull County GOP collecting supplies for veterans in need - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull County GOP collecting supplies for veterans in need

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
WARREN, Ohio -

The Trumbull County GOP is collecting supplies for veterans staying in the Cleveland Veterans Administration Hospital and the nursing home branch of the hospital.

The hospital says they are in desperate need of everyday essentials like shoes, socks, shirts, deodorant, shampoo, and razors. The hospital says they also could use gift cards to Walmart.

The ladies of Trumbull County GOP are collecting these items at the Women's Club Christmas Brunch on December 16.

If you want to donate items, you can also contact Mary Williams from the GOP at (330) 360-1595.

