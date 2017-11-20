Family says they're optimistic of Tom Ridge's full recovery

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The family of former U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Tom Ridge says they're cautiously optimistic that he'll make a full recovery from a heart attack.

A Monday statement issued through a family spokesman said Ridge remained in an intensive care unit in Austin, Texas. He had been attending a Republican Governors Association conference there Thursday when he called for help at his hotel.

Ridge's wife, Michele, says doctors are encouraged by his progress, although they caution there's a "long road ahead."

They say Ridge has made steady progress since undergoing an emergency cardiac catheterization, and doctors have removed some of the machines used to stabilize him.

The Republican was a two-term Pennsylvania governor from 1995 to 2001. He was the first homeland security secretary, serving under President George W. Bush until 2005.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.