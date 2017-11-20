Youngstown councilwoman disappointed with outgoing finance director's plan

Monday night, Youngstown City Council came together to discuss a projected $2.5 to 3 million shortfall in the 2018 budget.

Finance Director David Bozanich laid out what he called a 'Go Forward Plan' for the next administration. "Quite frankly, I feel it's a little bit disingenuous for myself to put together a go forward plan when I don't plan on being the go forward person implementing it. But I did put my thoughts together." Bozanich said.

Incoming Mayor Jamael Tito Brown has already announced that Bozanich will not serve as finance director under his administration.

Still, though, Councilwoman Lauren McNally expressed frustration that Bozanich's plan offered no clear-cut options to reduce spending.

"I'm disappointed he didn't give us more concrete options with actual numbers and figures to say, 'Here is what Plan A would look like, here's what Plan B would look like, here's what Plan C would look like, these are the impacts it would have.' and then we can move forward from that," Said McNally.

Current Mayor John McNally wasn't present for the meeting and incoming Mayor Brown stopped in about halfway through the meeting.

"My team, when we come in, will assess where we are. We may have personal services where we are outsourcing projects that we can bring in-house. I want to make sure any dollar that is leaving or we are using is not necessarily a 'want,' it is a 'need,'" said Brown.

Brown said layoffs will be the last resort.

He also called recent raises given by the current mayor "unacceptable" and said every city employee will need to submit a resume if they want to keep their position in city hall.

