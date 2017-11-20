PennDOT urges motorists to prepare for winter weather

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation says they are prepared for the upcoming winter weather and want motorists to prepare as well.

PennDOT District 1 Executive William Petit says the maintenance units are ready for the ice and snow.

"Our equipment has been converted for winter operations, we have stocked supplies of road salt and other materials, and our employees will soon be working winter shift schedules," said Petit.

Officials say next week is usually the time when District 1 maintenance employees begin winter shifts.

"This is also the time when motorists should be thinking about winter driving as well. Make sure vehicles are ready for winter, check your tires, prepare a winter travel kit, and be aware of the need to slow down and increase following distances during winter road conditions," Petit said.

Out of all the districts in PennDOT, District 1 gets the most snow, according to the department.

District 1 has 185 plow trucks; 38 in Crawford County, 43 in Erie County, 12 in Forest County, 35 in Mercer County, 30 in Venango County and 27 in Warren County.

PennDOT says their primary focus when winter weather hits, is on interstates and expressways.

Equipment might be redirected to heavier traveled routes during significant winter events.