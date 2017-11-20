Safe containing $300 stolen from Salvation Army in Sharon - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Safe containing $300 stolen from Salvation Army in Sharon

By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
SHARON, Pa. -

A safe containing $300 was stolen from the Salvation Army Thrift Store in Sharon over the weekend.

A spokesperson from the store says they are taking the necessary steps to make the building more secure.

The safe was allegedly taken after burglars pushed an air conditioning unit through a window to get in.

The spokesperson says they plan to bolt their next safe to the floor.

Police have been notified and are investigating. 

