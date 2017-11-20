Hall of Fame ballot newcomers: Jones, Thome, Vizquel

President Donald Trump says the U.S. will designate North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorMore >>
3- 2-1, BAM! Georgia Dome - one of the nation's largest domed stadiums - imploded in downtown AtlantaMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
The 2017 American Music Awards marked a night of unison, positive vibes and American pride as musicians spoke about coming together in a year dominated by natural disasters, violence and divisive politicsMore >>
This year's American Music Awards was a reflection of the year in pop music, with women dominating the show, but not as nominees or winnersMore >>
Melania Trump has continued a time-honored, first lady tradition: accepting the official White House Christmas tree.More >>
Sentencing is scheduled today for a Boardman woman who pleaded guilty to duct taping her 11-year-old son to a chair while she took another child swimming.More >>
A Lisbon man faces trial on allegations that he stole drugs during break-ins at three pharmacies in Columbiana County in recent months.More >>
The State of Ohio Board of Pharmacy has received 19 applications for medical marijuana dispensary licenses in the Valley.More >>
Two nurses lost their licenses after a television station persuaded courts to unseal a video secretly recorded by the family of a man who died in their care.More >>
Legislation to impose a tax on Marcellus Shale natural gas production is getting closer to a vote in Pennsylvania's House of Representatives, although the long-sought tax still faces hurdles in the nation's No. 2 gas state.More >>
