Vienna woman wins $1.5 million with lottery ticket purchased 8 years ago

A woman in Trumbull County won $1.5 million in the top prize drawing of the lottery with a ticket she purchased eight years ago.

Officials say there were 66 entries in the final game that was held on September 27, 2017, at Lottery Central in Cleveland.

Mary Buckner from Vienna won $100,000 a year for life in the top prize drawing for $100,000 A Year for Life.

Buckner chose cash and will now receive a lump sum of $1.5 million after mandatory federal and state taxes, totaling 29 percent.

The lottery ticket was purchased on June 23, 2009, from William's IGA in Vienna. The IGA will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.