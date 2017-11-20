Vienna woman wins $1.5 million with lottery ticket purchased 8 y - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Vienna woman wins $1.5 million with lottery ticket purchased 8 years ago

Posted: Updated:
By Natalie Hoelzel, Multi Media Producer
Connect
VIENNA TWP., Ohio -

A woman in Trumbull County won $1.5 million in the top prize drawing of the lottery with a ticket she purchased eight years ago.

Officials say there were 66 entries in the final game that was held on September 27, 2017, at Lottery Central in Cleveland.

Mary Buckner from Vienna won $100,000 a year for life in the top prize drawing for $100,000 A Year for Life.

Buckner chose cash and will now receive a lump sum of $1.5 million after mandatory federal and state taxes, totaling 29 percent.

The lottery ticket was purchased on June 23, 2009, from William's IGA in Vienna. The IGA  will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms