ODNR: Young hunters took on youth gun season last weekend

Ohio's young hunters went out this weekend and checked almost 5,000 white-tailed deer during the two-day youth gun season.

Ohio Department of Natural Resources says the young hunters checked 93 white-tailed deer in Columbiana County, 35 in Mahoning County and 49 in Trumbull County.

Youth hunters were allowed to pursue a deer with a legal shotgun, muzzle-loader, handgun or specific straight-walled cartridge rifle.

Youth were required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult.

The deer-gun season is Monday, November 27, through Sunday, December 3, and December 16 through the 17th.

Deer-muzzleloader season is Saturday, January 6, through Tuesday, January 9, 2018.

Deer-archery season is open now through Sunday, February 4, 2018.