YSU women beat Ohio Valley, 86-59

The Youngstown State women's basketball team scored the first 13 points of the game and had 13 different players score in an 86-59 win over Division II opponent Ohio Valley on Monday at Beeghly Center.

Mary Dunn notched her first career double-double with 23 points and 12 rebounds, and she added a career-best three assists in just 17 minutes. Alison Smolinski scored a season-best 16 points on 6-for-9 shooting from the field, and Chelsea Olson was in double figures for the second straight game with 13 points.

Youngstown State had 22 assists on 31 field goals and used its size advantage to outrebound the Fighting Scots 43-29.

Amiaya Melvins led OVU with 24 points on 10-of-15 shooting.

In addition to having 13 different players score, YSU had 12 different players play at least 11 minutes.

YSU scored on its first five possessions of the game, and two free throws by Dunn at the 6:05 mark gave the Penguins a 13-0 lead. Ohio Valley got within single digits twice, the second time coming at 15-7, before YSU scored the next 11 points to go up 26-7. The margin was at least 15 for all but a minute the rest of the contest.

Smolinski's 3 at the 3:46 mark of the second period gave the Penguins their first 20-point lead at 35-15. Olson then hit a 3-pointer on YSU's final possession of the first half to make the score 41-25 at halftime. Youngstown State scored 28 points in the third period, and the lead grew to as much as 29 twice in the fourth. Another Olson triple made the score 78-49 with 6:08 left, and Melinda Trimmer hit a jumper at the 4:06 mark to make the score 80-51.

Youngstown State will look for its third straight win on Friday as it hosts Bucknell at 1 p.m.

Source: Youngstown State University