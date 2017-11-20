Local politicians react to Trump's declaration

On Monday President Donald Trump declared North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism.

The declaration has provoked mixed reactions among Ohio Politicians.

Senator Sherrod Brown applauded the President's actions, saying "[The] decision is the direct result of bipartisan efforts this summer to require further sanctions on North Korea".

Congressman Tim Ryan agreed with not wanting North Korea to have a nuclear weapon,and hopes that everything is dealt with peacfully and diplomatically. However, he also feels like Trump has a habit of saying things just to incite people, and cautions that things have to be "taken with a grain of salt with him".

He also criticized Trump for speaking out against North Korea, but ignoring any issues with Russia.

"He will immediately call North Korea a funder of terrorism," says Ryan, "but if Russia, which we know are funding through Iran terrorist organizations.. they're invading countries like the Ukraine...against international law...they are disturbing United States elections at every turn...you won't here a peep from the President on any of this".