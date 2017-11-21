Lisbon man charged with three pharmacy break-ins - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Lisbon man charged with three pharmacy break-ins

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
LISBON, Ohio -

A Lisbon man faces trial on allegations that he stole drugs during break-ins at three pharmacies in Columbiana County in recent months.

Salem police say an indictment accuses Ryan L. Butler, 32, Desellem Road, Lisbon, of breaking into the Herche Bloor Pharmacy in East Liverpool on October first, the Calcutta Kmart pharmacy the same day, and the Lease Drugstore in Salem on July 31.

Butler is also charged with two counts of possessing criminal tools resulting from the break-ins and four counts of drug possession.

Authorities believe the break-ins are linked to the growing opioid epidemic.

Butler was captured after the Herche Bloor Pharmacy burglary.

He is scheduled to appear in court on December 7 for an arraignment.

