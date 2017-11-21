Suspect arrested for murder of Pennsylvania police officer - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Suspect arrested for murder of Pennsylvania police officer

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
PITTSBURGH -

The suspect wanted for murdering a Western Pennsylvania police officer has been arrested in Pittsburgh.

State police reported Tuesday morning that Rahmael Sal Holt has been taken into custody in the Hazlewood area.

Holt was wanted in connection with the homicide of a police officer in Westmoreland County on Friday.

Holt is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Officer Brian Shaw of the New Kensington Police Department.

Several rewards were being offered for information leading to Holt's arrest and conviction.  

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 5:02 PM EST2017-11-22 22:02:07 GMT

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

    More >>

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

    More >>

  • Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:55 PM EST2017-11-22 19:55:34 GMT

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

    More >>

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

    More >>

  • Mahoning county election results final

    Mahoning county election results final

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:40 PM EST2017-11-22 18:40:35 GMT
    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner ...More >>
    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms