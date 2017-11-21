Suspect arrested for murder of Pennsylvania police officer

The suspect wanted for murdering a Western Pennsylvania police officer has been arrested in Pittsburgh.

State police reported Tuesday morning that Rahmael Sal Holt has been taken into custody in the Hazlewood area.

Holt was wanted in connection with the homicide of a police officer in Westmoreland County on Friday.

Holt is accused of fatally shooting 25-year-old Officer Brian Shaw of the New Kensington Police Department.

Several rewards were being offered for information leading to Holt's arrest and conviction.