'Bulge in the buttocks' leads to drug charges against Youngstown man

What began as a routine traffic stop by Youngstown police ended with a city man behind bars on drug charges.

One of the officers who patted down Dawaylon Drayton-Perry after pulling his car over on the South Side Monday said he felt “a medium size bulge in his buttocks area that was not consistent with the human anatomy,” according to a police report.

At first, the 25-year-old Glenwood Avenue man denied anything was there. But when one of the officers pulled out a pair of handcuffs, the suspect said, “I'll get it.”

Police say Drayton-Perry voluntarily reached “into his buttocks area” and pulled out a baggie containing suspected heroin.

As he was being handcuffed Drayton-Perry told police there was nothing else back there.

But as he was being walked to the cruiser, Drayton-Perry told the officer there was something else hidden away.

This time the suspect pulled out another bag of suspected crack cocaine and another bag of suspected heroin.

Officers confiscated the baggies and $400 found in the console of Drayton-Perry's car.

He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possessing heroin and cocaine.