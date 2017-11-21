'Bulge in the buttocks' leads to drug charges against Youngstown - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

'Bulge in the buttocks' leads to drug charges against Youngstown man

By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

What began as a routine traffic stop by Youngstown police ended with a city man behind bars on drug charges.

One of the officers who patted down Dawaylon Drayton-Perry after pulling his car over on the South Side Monday said he felt “a medium size bulge in his buttocks area that was not consistent with the human anatomy,” according to a police report.

At first, the 25-year-old Glenwood Avenue man denied anything was there. But when one of the officers pulled out a pair of handcuffs, the suspect said, “I'll get it.”

Police say Drayton-Perry voluntarily reached “into his buttocks area” and pulled out a baggie containing suspected heroin.

As he was being handcuffed Drayton-Perry told police there was nothing else back there.

But as he was being walked to the cruiser, Drayton-Perry told the officer there was something else hidden away.

This time the suspect pulled out another bag of suspected crack cocaine and another bag of suspected heroin.

Officers confiscated the baggies and $400 found in the console of Drayton-Perry's car.

He was taken to the Mahoning County Jail on charges of possessing heroin and cocaine.

  Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

  Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

  Mahoning county election results final

    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner
