Lisbon tuba player joins OU band in NY for NBC's Today show and parade

A tuba player from Lisbon will be among other musicians appearing not only on NBC's Today Show but in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade as well.

Jesse Liggitt is a member of the Ohio University Marching 110, whose members call themselves “The Most Exciting Band in the Land”.

Liggitt and his fellow band members will perform live on Today at 8:30 am and 10:30 am Wednesday.

The appearances take place one day before the Marching 110 participates in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday.

NBC Today, co-hosted by Ohio University alumnus Matt Lauer, will give an opportunity to more than five million viewers across America to see and hear the band.

Band members were scheduled to catch some Broadway shows on Tuesday.

Wednesday morning's Today appearance will be followed by a family-style Thanksgiving dinner cruise around Manhattan on Thursday evening after the Macy's Parade.

On Friday, students will take time off to tour the sights and sounds of New York City.