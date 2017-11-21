Law enforcement issues warning for drivers this Thanksgiving

With nearly 51 million drivers expected to take to the nation's highway, law enforcement officials are asking motorists to stay safe and use their seat belts.

The National Safety Council estimates 421 people may be killed and another 48,500 may be seriously injured in car crashes during the upcoming Thanksgiving Day holiday period. Those numbers are 7 percent higher than the average number of deaths.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol says that last year during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, nine people were killed in fatal crashes on Ohio's roadways. Five of those fatalities were the result of an impaired driver and six were unbuckled.

The 2017 holiday weekend will see the highest Thanksgiving travel volume since 2005 with 1.6 million more people taking to the nation's roads, skies, rails and waterways compared with last year

The Safety Council says historical trends show that on average, more than one-third of Thanksgiving Day holiday fatalities involve alcohol-impaired drivers.

In order to attempt to cut down the fatalities, Ohio's Troopers say there will be extra patrols during the holiday- beginning Wednesday at 12 a.m.. until Sunday, November 26 at 11:59 p.m.

Drivers on Ohio's highways can do their part says OSP, anyone can report suspected impaired drivers and drug activity by calling the Patrol at #677.

Alcohol impairment is not the only safety threat to drivers, said the NSC, they argue that distracted driving is rampant - even in parking lots, which will be jammed with Black Friday shoppers.

The National Safety Council provided the foll9owing tips and reminders to keep the nation's highways safer this holiday: