Valley restaurant owner pistol-whipped, robbed at Austintown home

Austintown police are investigating an incident that left a Valley businessman injured, and out of several thousand dollars.

According to a police report, the owner of Paul's Italian Grille in Columbiana returned home from work and was robbed in his driveway in Austintown.

The victim told officers that he had about $3,000 in his vehicle from the restaurant.

The businessman told police that as he pulled into the garage and opened the door of his car, a suspect hit him several times in the head with a handgun.

A report says that the suspect then threatened to shoot the businessman and demanded the money.

The victim told police that he gave the suspect the deposit bag with the money in it, and saw him run down the driveway and get into a car.

The restaurateur reportedly told officers that he thinks the suspects followed him home from the restaurant.

According to the report, police saw blood inside the car and driveway, as well as on the victim's face.

Police have not yet identified the suspects.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery is asked to contact the Austintown Police Department.

