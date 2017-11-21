Valley restaurant owner pistol-whipped, robbed at Austintown hom - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Valley restaurant owner pistol-whipped, robbed at Austintown home

Posted: Updated:
AUSTINTOWN TWP., Ohio -

Austintown police are investigating an incident that left a Valley businessman injured, and out of several thousand dollars.

According to a police report, the owner of Paul's Italian Grille in Columbiana returned home from work and was robbed in his driveway in Austintown. 

The victim told officers that he had about $3,000 in his vehicle from the restaurant. 

The businessman told police that as he pulled into the garage and opened the door of his car, a suspect hit him several times in the head with a handgun. 

A report says that the suspect then threatened to shoot the businessman and demanded the money. 

The victim told police that he gave the suspect the deposit bag with the money in it, and saw him run down the driveway and get into a car. 

The restaurateur reportedly told officers that he thinks the suspects followed him home from the restaurant. 

According to the report, police saw blood inside the car and driveway, as well as on the victim's face. 

Police have not yet identified the suspects. 

Anyone who witnessed the robbery is asked to contact the Austintown Police Department. 
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    Man critically wounded, Hubbard home burns twice in one week

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 5:02 PM EST2017-11-22 22:02:07 GMT

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

    More >>

    One man in is critical condition after his family home caught fire for the second time in a week. 

    More >>

  • Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Pizza shops expect busy Thanksgiving Eve

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 2:55 PM EST2017-11-22 19:55:34 GMT

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

    More >>

    Ordering pizza or other take-out foods on Thanksgiving Eve can be a clever time-saver for families preparing for the big dinner the following day.

    More >>

  • Mahoning county election results final

    Mahoning county election results final

    Wednesday, November 22 2017 1:40 PM EST2017-11-22 18:40:35 GMT
    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner ...More >>
    The Mahoning county Board of Elections certified the final results of the November general election in a special meeting on Wednesday. The board needed to count some 400 provisional ballots and around 200 late arrival absentee ballots and add them to the final tally.  They also explained ballots that were invalid because the person voted in the wrong county or the wrong precinct. In the hotly contested Youngstown Mayor's race the final resulyt showed Tito Brown still the winner ...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms