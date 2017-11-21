8th child death reported, IKEA relaunches recall of dressers

After receiving another report of a child's death, caused by a dresser falling on them IKEA has once again reissued a recall for millions of dresser models.

The recalled chests and dressers are unstable if they are not properly anchored to the wall, posing serious tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in injuries or death to children.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, nearly 17.3 million dressers are covered under the recall.

The recalled children's and adult chests and dressers include the MALM 3-drawer, 4-drawer, 5-drawer and three 6-drawer models and other non-MALM models.

The recalled children's chests and dressers are taller than 23.5 inches; recalled adult chests and dressers are taller than 29.5 inches.

The MALM chests and dressers are constructed of particleboard or fiberboard and are white, birch (veneer), medium brown, black-brown, white stained oak (veneer), oak (veneer), pink, turquoise, grey, grey-turquoise, lilac, green, brown stained ash (veneer), and black.

A 5-digit supplier number, 4-digit date stamp, IKEA logo, country of origin and "MALM" are printed on the underside of the top panel or inside the side panel.

Consumers should immediately stop using any recalled chest or dresser that is not properly anchored to the wall and place it in an area that children cannot access. Contact IKEA for a choice between two options: refund or a free wall-anchoring kit.

IKEA will pick up the recalled dressers free of charge or provide a one-time, free in-home wall-anchoring service for consumers upon request.

Consumers can obtain assistance from IKEA through its website at www.IKEA-USA.com or http://www.ikea.com/ms/en_US/ikea-chest-and-dresser-recall/index.html.

Consumers with chests and dressers manufactured prior to January 2002 are eligible for a partial store credit.

IKEA has received 186 reports of tip-over incidents involving the MALM chests and dressers, including 91 reports of injuries to children.

In addition, IKEA has received 113 reports of tip-overs with other recalled IKEA chests and dressers, including 53 reports of injuries to children.

There have been eight reports of child tip-over related deaths with the recalled chests and dressers.

The most recent reported death in May 2017 involved a 2-year-old boy in Buena Park, Calif. after he became trapped beneath an unanchored MALM 3-drawer chest that tipped over.

Previously reported deaths with MALM dressers or chests include:

February 2016: A 22-month-old boy from Apple Valley, Minn. died after an unanchored MALM 6-drawer chest fell on top of him.

June 2014: A 23-month-old boy from Snohomish, Wash. died after he became trapped beneath an unanchored MALM 3-drawer chest that tipped over.

February 2014: A 2-year-old boy from West Chester, Pa. died after an unanchored MALM 6-drawer chest tipped over fatally pinning him against his bed.

September 2011: A 2-year-old boy from Woodbridge, Va. died after an unanchored MALM 3-drawer chest tipped over and trapped him between the dresser drawers.

Previously reported deaths with other model IKEA chests and dressers include:

July 1989: A 20-month-old girl from Mt. Vernon, Va. died after an unanchored GUTE 4-drawer chest tipped over and pinned her against the footboard of a youth bed.

March 2002: A 2½-year-old boy from Cranford, N.J. died after an unanchored RAKKE 5-drawer chest tipped over and fatally pinned him to the floor.

October 2007, a 3-year-old girl from Chula Vista, Calif. died after a KURS 3-drawer chest tipped over and fatally pinned her to the floor. It is unknown whether the dresser was anchored or not.

Dangerous tip-over incidents often occur when curious kids climb on furniture in an attempt to access TVs, toys, remotes or other desired items. While the threat is serious, IKEA says the solution is simple- anchor TVs, furniture, and appliances in the home.

Visit AnchorIt.gov to see how TV and furniture tip-over incidents occur and the simple steps to prevent them.

