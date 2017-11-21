Beaver Twp. Police: Missing man found safe - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Beaver Twp. Police: Missing man found safe

By Cristen Manion
BEAVER TWP., Ohio -

Beaver Township Police say the 64-year-old missing man has returned home safely.

Police say 64-year-old Charles Valentine had been missing for 24 hours.

According to police, Valentine was last seen at his home on Woodworth Drive in the township around 11 p.m. on Monday.

Police say Valentine reportedly has heart and kidney issues and is an amputee. His medications were left at the home, so police are concerned about his health. 

Officers say the only family members that they know of live in, or near, Beaver Township, so they do not know where Valentine could be heading. 

It is believed that Valentine is traveling in his silver Chevy Equinox. 

Anyone with information as to Valentine's whereabouts is asked to call Beaver Township Police at 330-549-5338. 

