East Liverpool teen to face charges for stealing golf cart, ramming cruiser

By Cristen Manion, Multi Media Producer
EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio -

Police say a 16-year-old East Liverpool girl will be facing criminal charges after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen golf cart. 

According to a police report, officers were driving down Market Street on Monday afternoon when they saw a young woman driving a golf cart on the road. 

The report says that the officer recognized her from "countless encounters". 

Police say the teen initially pulled over when she was told to, but then drove off as officers got out of the cruiser. 

The report says that teen crossed over 6th Street in front of a school bus, which "had to come to a screeching halt". 

Officers say that they had to pull in front of the golf cart to keep the teen from driving off- however, she allegedly began ramming the cruiser. 

Police were able to get the key out of the golf cart and stop the teen. 

According to the report, when officers asked her where she got the golf cart the teen said "f*** you I don't like the police". 

She also allegedly told officers that she had paid $3,000 for the golf cart, however, police were advised that the golf cart had just been reported stolen from a company on River Road. 

Officials say they handcuffed the teen and placed her in the back of the cruiser where she tried to kick out the windows. 

Police say that once they got to the police department, the girl escaped from her handcuffs and kicked an officer in the face. 

The girl allegedly said several times that she was going to kill herself. She was reportedly taken to the East Liverpool City Hospital for evaluation. 

The police department says the teen will face criminal charges of grand theft and obstructing official business. 

