Vienna teen indicted on rape charges

A 19-year-old Trumbull County man has been indicted by a grand jury on charges of raping a teenage girl.

A grand jury indicted Stefan Steen, of Vienna, on four charges of gross sexual imposition and four charges of rape.

According to an initial police report, a friend of the 15-year-old victim told police that Steen had been undressing the victim in her sleep.

Police then reportedly spoke to the victim. Steen was arrested about a week a half later by Vienna Twp. Police.

Steen has been ordered to stay away from the victim and the home where she lives.

According to the indictment, the alleged sexual contact happened in the summer or fall of this year.

Steen is currently being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a $150,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court next week on the new charges.