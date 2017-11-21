Undefeated Raiders put perfect season on the line in state semi-final

South Range football coach Dan Yeagley has 198 career wins.

A win against Pemberville Eastwood and another win in the Division V State Championship Game would give him 200 wins. But that's far down the road.

The Raiders face the unbeaten Eagles Friday night at Strongsville High School with a berth in the state title game on the line.



"We don't know much about them because they are on the other side of the state and it is different," said Yeagley, whose team has been accustomed to playing teams they were somewhat familiar with in Crestview and Manchester.

"They're very talented and have some good running backs," Yeagley said. Adding it'll be the second straight week they've faced a team with two running backs who rushed for over 1,000 yards.

Because the state semifinals fall on the day after Thanksgiving, the Raiders have no problem practicing that morning.



"There are only four teams left and they're all practicing on Thanksgiving morning, " said Nathan Toy. "A lot of teams packed their bags four weeks ago and we're still practicing."

Lineman Levi Taylor took it a step further, " It's awesome. I talked to my family and they're excited for us and instead of doing our usual thing, we'll be watching film."

Yeagley said the opportunity to practice on Thanksgiving morning is something this team will never forget. "You got family and football and Thanksgiving dinner and everything else, but to be able to practice that morning is very special."

But after practice Thursday, its game day Friday and the Raiders will have to do what they've done through this playoff run.

"We got to play good South Range football. We have to be disciplined and can't make mistakes. We've got to be sound offensively and defensively," Yeagley said.

It's worked for 13 weeks!

Kickoff Friday night is 7:30 pm.