Warren mother charged after leaving 2 and 6 yr old home alone

A woman in Warren has been charged after police found her two-year-old and six-year-old children home by themselves.

Police say when they knocked on the door of the apartment, a little girl answered with an even smaller child behind her. The girl told police her dad was at work and her mom was somewhere with her aunt.

According to the police report, a witness made the original call and pointed out the home to police.

When contact was made with Kyra Wicker, the mother, she said she was right around the corner. Wicker said the children were only home for a couple minutes and she didn't see the problem. Police say there were about 45 minutes between the time the call came in and the mother arrived home.

Authorities say when police told Wicker that she was under arrest for child endangering, she began yelling at the children saying it was their fault she was going to jail.

Children Services allowed the children to stay with the grandmother.

The police report states that the father claimed he left for work when he saw his wife's car pull into the apartment complex. Authorities are investigating and have not filed charges against the father yet.

Wicker was booked in the county jail on child endangering charges.